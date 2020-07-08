The Colordyne 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro, powered by Memjet, is a full-colour label press with in-line digital inkjet printing, laminating and laser die cutting capabilities

Cannabiz Supply invests in Colordyne 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro. (Credit: Colordyne Technologies.)

US-based packaging company Cannabiz Supply has purchased a new Colordyne 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro to boost its production capabilities with in-house label printing.

Powered by Memjet’s VersaPass printhead technology, the label press is said to offer more efficient packaging and labelling services to the customers.

The 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro is a full-colour label press with in-line digital inkjet printing, laminating and laser die-cutting capabilities.

To produce high-quality images and text, the press uses water-based dye inkjet and the digital print module allows users to make packaging and label design changes on-the-fly.

Using Colordyne 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro, Cannabiz can print between 25 and 40 thousand labels daily

Cannabiz Supply co-founder Alex Levitsky said: “With this addition, we increased our label production capabilities times five in a short amount of time.

“In-house label printing not only gave us more control over our production but also helped improve our margins.”

The new label printer with its in-line printing enables the users of all skill levels to produce the most complex images and shapes without the complexities of operating a traditional label press.

It also allows the end-users such as brand owners and private label manufacturers, to build a more affordable, flexible and responsive label production environment.

The firm said that it has initially outsourced its label production internationally, which frequently caused supply chain delays.

With the installation of the label production in-house, the firm expects to better serve customers and reduce costs.

Using the new 2800 Series Mini Laser Pro, the company can print nearly 25 to 40 thousand labels per day.

The labels include branded logos and strain-specific labels with variable data including testing results, harvest dates, best by dates and more.

In April this year, Colordyne Technologies has launched the 2800 Series AP – Retrofit, an entry-level digital printing enhancement option for label and tag production.