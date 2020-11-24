The EFI Escada control system is being installed at Maritime Paper Products’ manufacturing facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Canadian corrugated manufacturer Maritime Paper Products has purchased EFI Escada Corrugator Control system from Electronics For Imaging (EFI) to drive productivity, reduce waste, and improve its carbon footprint.

The new EFI Escada Corrugator Control system is being installed at Maritime Paper Products’ manufacturing facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Maritime Paper capital projects and equipment manager Mark Doyle said: “We continuously review all opportunities to improve quality and up time and the EFI Escada system was on our radar for a long time. It has the best reporting system and the best closed-loop system.”

Maritime Paper intends to increase automation

Maritime Paper, which currently uses EFI’s CorrTrim product for corrugation scheduling, has invested in core components of the EFI Escada Corrugator Control product line for increased automation.

The Escada Profile is a process control management system with closed loop warp control. With repetitive consistency, the Escada Profile is capable of producing boards at optimum speeds and with.

Maritime Paper also opted for Escada Syncro 7 which enables operators to automatically manage the corrugator “wet end” control functions in order to allow the dry end to achieve maximum output.

Featuring intelligent speed control functionality, the Escada Syncro 7 is capable of managing automatic and synchronised splicing, bridge volume control and web breakages to ensure reduced machine downtime.

EFI said that the EFI Escada technology will also help Maritime Paper in increasing efficiencies at its printing and converting facilities in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Doyle added: “The Escada system will not only calculate the best production factors, it will also calculate the best formula to produce substrates with fewer variations, less warp, and smoother finishes.

“That will allow us to produce the high level of graphics and superior printing our customers expect. It will definitely be an advantage for us.”

