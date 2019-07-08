Cafeahaus, a wholly owned subsidiary of DEK Berlin, has partnered with Ardagh Group to launch ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew coffee range, Goldbrew, in Germany.

Image: Cafeahaus’ Goldbrew range in Ardagh cans. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

The range’s two carbonated and flavoured versions, ginger and lemon, and grapefruit and lemon are packaged in Ardagh’s 250ml slim cans, and are said to be a first in the German market.

Additionally, Cafeahaus has launched a nitro original cold brew coffee in Ardagh’s Nitro Can to offer enhanced drinking experience for consumers.

Introduced to the coffee through a beer tap, the nitrogen will create tiny bubbles which persist from the first sip to the last, thus giving the drink its full-bodied texture and lasting head, the firm noted.

Ardagh Group European Metal Beverage division product manager Adriana Escobar said: “The can’s nitrogen-charged widget brings the Goldbrew to life, first by carrying the coffee’s aroma, then by infusing its black body with that characteristic cascade of bubbles, and finally by topping it off with a tan-coloured head.”

DEK Berlin sales director Marco Beran said: “We’ve been very pleased to work with Ardagh in the introduction of RTD cold brew coffee in cans.

“In use, Ardagh’s aluminium beverage cans provide a shelf-stable environment for the coffee, even without refrigeration, while preserving the cold brew coffee’s full-bodied taste. And the Nitro Can adds an exciting experience on top!”

Germany-based Cafeahaus is engaged in producing liquid coffee extracts and cold brew coffee concentrate for industrial customers.

Ardagh Group is engaged in providing metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.

The firm produces metal packaging for all market sectors, including beverage, food, pet food and seafood.

It also provides a range of beverage cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.