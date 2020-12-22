Cadwell operates in the Caribbean, Central and South America, to reduce landfill waste by exporting it as a recyclable resource

Cadwell introduces new recycling programme for Telem. (Credit: dokumol from Pixabay.)

Cadwell has initiated a new recycling programme for telecommunications service provider TelEm Group to reduce waste and ship it to certified recyclers in an eco-friendly manner.

The recycling and distribution company operates in the Caribbean, Central and South America, to reduce landfill waste by exporting it as a recyclable resource.

Under the new recycling programme, Cadwell is expected to collect the items including old phone booths, antennas, cable and other equipment that were destined for the landfill.

The company said that it has sent the shipping containers, in which the material will be filled, sorted, cleaned, bailed and transported through container ship to recyclers in the US.

Cadwell co-founder and CEO Andrew Cadwell said: “These materials will be exported off the island and help take pressure off the landfill. We are excited to do our part to make St. Maarten a better place to live by protecting the beautiful environment.”

Cadwell will continue working with local staff and contractors until the works are completed. The containers were sent out in the week of October 26.

Also, it is supporting the design and execution of the ongoing recycling programme, along with creating a sustainable, long-term plan for TelEm and the island.

The company has also partnered with TelEm procurement and general affairs manager Carmen Lake, to ensure the effective implementation of the recycling programme.

Cadwell president and co-founder Joan Cadwell said: “We are so excited to begin this new project. This will lead to a more efficient, cleaner way of life for the island while promoting the idea of green initiatives.”