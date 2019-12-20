The move to paper packaging by Cadbury is part of its parent company Mondelez International's commitment to making all of its packaging recyclable by 2025

It's the first time the Cadbury's parent company Mondelez International has used paper without including laminates, foils or plastic for any fully-sealed product.(Credit: Pixabay)

Multinational confectionery company Mondelez International is set to trial a new range of its Cadbury Energy bar – with the product packaged in 100% recyclable paper – for consumers in New Zealand.

The trial will test the durability and effectiveness of the paper packaging when being transported, with the company also gathering feedback from users about the redesign.

It’s the first time the firm has used paper without including laminates, foils or plastic for any fully-sealed product.

The move is a part of the company’s work on a range of global and local sustainability initiatives designed to minimise its impact on the planet.

Mondelez International New Zealand’s managing director Cara Liebrock said: “We are committed to making 100% of our packaging recyclable by 2025.

“While Cadbury is enjoyed by millions of people around the world, we’re excited to be able to do this innovative trial here in New Zealand.

“Given this is a world-first for us and the material is at the leading edge of packaging innovation, we’re committed to finding innovative solutions to the sustainability challenges facing the planet and this trial is a great example of this.”

Mondelez International aims to eliminate 65 million kilograms of packaging by 2020

In October 2018, Mondelez International announced it aims to make all of its packaging recyclable or provide recycling information for products by 2025.

Alongside this, the company has set itself a target to eliminate 65 million kilograms of packaging material across its global supply chain by 2020.

Mondelez International’s executive vice-president of research, development, quality and innovation Rob Hargrove said: “As the global snacking leader, we’re committing to using sustainably-sourced materials and recyclable packaging as part of our active contribution to reduce packaging waste and establish a circular economy for packaging.

“Plastic waste and its impact on the planet is a broad, systemic issue that our consumers care deeply about, and which requires a holistic response.

“Together with partners from across the industry, as well as public and private entities, we can help to develop practical solutions that result in a positive environmental impact.”

Mondelez International reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement

Earlier this month, the US-based company reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

The announcement comes after the US government began to formally withdraw itself from the agreement.

Businesses and unions in the country have called upon the federal government stay a part of the commitment due to the growing environmental crisis.

The aim of the Paris Agreement was to unite nations behind common climate reduction targets.

As part of its commitment to the planet, Mondelez International aims to build a more sustainable supply chain and to reduce its carbon footprint across the globe.

The firm’s CEO and chairman Dirk van de Put said: “The letter is not only about how we can start to tackle these challenges, but also about the opportunity we have to take a stand and demonstrate our commitment to leading in sustainable snacking.”