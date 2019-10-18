The new formulations are designed to help plastics producers meet sustainability targets across a wide variety of industries, while maintaining optimal performance

Image: Cabot has launched new masterbatch formulations to improve circular economy of plastics at K 2019. Photo: courtesy of Matthew Gollop from Pixabay.

Cabot announced the launch of a new black masterbatch series made from postindustrial carbon black and recycled polymers. The new formulations are designed to help plastics producers meet sustainability targets across a wide variety of industries, while maintaining optimal performance.

As plastics manufacturers seek more sustainable solutions to comply with global environmental and labeling standards, these formulations are specifically designed to help the industry lower its carbon footprint and increase the amount of recycled and secondary content in end products.

“While our formulated solutions have performed successfully in plastic applications for decades and continue to be a top choice for customers, we are always innovating to perfect and expand our portfolio consistent with the industry’s evolving needs,” explained Denise Myrtoglou, vice president and general manager, Specialty Compounds EMEA and Americas. “We are pleased to introduce these newest black masterbatch formulations to meet the changing sustainability needs of our customers and advance the circular economy of plastic raw materials, while delivering the high quality and performance standards our customers have come to expect.”

The new TECHBLAK™ 85 series includes formulations based on reclaimed carbons, postindustrial carbon black materials as well as recycled polymers tailored for compounding, injection molding and non-critical film applications for use in industrial, packaging and consumer markets.

“We are acting according to the principles of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ where possible,” says Emmanuel Tarret, regional business director, EMEA and Americas for Specialty Compounds. “This applies throughout our manufacturing network including carbon black and masterbatch formulation. With this new masterbatch series, our portfolio now includes not only formulations that are tailored to upgrade recycled scrap but are also formulated with recycled material.”

Additionally, Cabot has joined more than 400 organizations around the world to advance a circular economy for plastics, as a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Initiative. Cabot also recently pledged its commitment to Operation Clean Sweep, an international program designed to help keep plastic out of the marine environment.

“The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments and others behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic. We are pleased Cabot is joining us, by setting concrete 2025 targets. Our vision is for a world where plastic never becomes waste or pollution. It will be a challenging journey, but by coming together we can eliminate the plastics we don’t need and innovate, so the plastics we do need can be safely and easily circulated – keeping them in the economy and out of the environment,” said Sander Defruyt, Lead of the New Plastics Economy initiative at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

