Business Capital (BizCap) structured and delivered a multi-tranche credit facility, inclusive of an equipment term loan, for Everett Graphics, Inc. (EGI) and a revolving line of credit for its subsidiary, Tahoe Paperboard, which supplies EGI and other packing companies with custom sheeted paperboard. Family owned and operated for nearly four decades, EGI is a leading designer and producer of sustainable folding carton packaging solutions dedicated to environmental responsibility, replacing plastics and Styrofoam with recyclable materials.

“EGI has found alternative materials and processes that will help play a part in preserving the world’s natural resources,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “Our firm was proud to serve another client dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.”

EGI’s proprietary process uses sustainably sourced materials that mitigate moisture issues and enables printing on thick substrates. On average, EGI produces over 200 million packages each year to big name customers across a variety of industries.

“Bizcap came to us with a well-deserved reputation as a firm that gets deals done,” said Whit Everett, President & CEO of Everett Graphics. “By taking the time to understand our unique business situation and then applying a very professional approach to the marketplace, we were presented an outstanding solution.”

The new financing facility will supply ample working capital to drive profits and new growth opportunities. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Source: Compnay Press Release