Bushu Pharmaceuticals will use the investment to expand its footprint, capacity and portfolio of services. (Credit: Emilian Danaila from Pixabay)

Japan-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Bushu Pharmaceuticals has announced $100 investment for the expansion of its footprint, capacity and portfolio of services.

The major capital programme will be implemented over the next five years to better meet the requirements of the clients.

Bushu is close to complete its 42,000ft² cold chain warehouse facility at its Misato plant north of Tokyo.

The company plans to commission and validate the new facility to store temperature-controlled sterile drugs and biologics for the Japanese market.

According to Bushu, the new facility is a crucial component in the firm’s Asia hub strategy, which facilitates global pharmaceutical companies to import bulk products into Japan for quality inspection, labeling, packaging and distribution across Japan and other Asian countries.

The company will expand inspection capacity to 12 stations for pre-filled syringes, and seven stations each for liquid vials and for lyophilised vials. The 23 will be supported by cameras, of the total 26 inspection stations.

Bushu will also upgrade its production automation systems

Bushu has provided the funding for the addition of eight new packaging lines, including one pre-filled packaging line and a new water-for-injection line to support its sterile manufacturing filling suite.

As part of its long-term IT master plan, the company will also upgrade its production automation systems and laboratory information management system (LIMS).

Bushu has created an international technical transfer team to support various multi-national pharmaceutical clients. The expanded team will enable to transfer analytical methods and validate foreign-made drugs at its two manufacturing facilities.

Bushu Pharmaceuticals chief operating officer Tadao Takano said: “Our Asia hub strategy is coming to life. The added space and additional inspection lines will allow us to bring more of our client’s bulk products into the country, which will make their logistics and supply chain systems much more efficient.”

