By 2025, Burger King aims to source 100% of guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources

Burger King, a chain of hamburger fast food restaurants, is planning to test new reusable packaging, as part of its efforts to reduce environmental impact.

The company, as part of its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, partnered with TerraCycle’s circular packaging service, Loop to trial a closed-loop system with zero-waste packaging that can be reused.

Burger King Global innovation and sustainability head Matthew Banton said: “As part of our Restaurant Brands for Good plan, we’re investing in the development of sustainable packaging solutions that will help push the food service industry forward in reducing packaging waste.

“The Loop system gives us the confidence in a reusable solution that meets our high safety standards, while also offering convenience for our guests on the go.”

As part of the trial, the new reusable packaging, which is designed to help reduce packaging waste, is planned to be offered to restaurant guests when ordering their Burger King brand staples.

Burger King to implement new reusable packaging model in 2021

Effective from 2021, Burger King will initially implement the new reusable packaging model in select Burger King restaurants in New York City and Portland in the US, and Tokyo, Japan.

A collection system will be installed at the participating restaurants that allow guests to return the packaging to be safely cleaned through Loop and reused at Burger King restaurants.

In a statement, Burger King said: “Those who opt for the reusable packaging are charged a deposit at the time of purchase, and when the packaging is returned, they receive a refund.”

Burger King expects the pilot to help advance its restaurants sustainability strategy and forms part of its aim to recycle guest packaging in all of its restaurants in Canada and the US by 2025.

The restaurant is also committed to sourcing 100% of guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025.