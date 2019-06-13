Bunzl Catering Supplies, a distributor of disposables, packaging and hygiene solutions, has introduced a new 100% recycled salad container for catering and hospitality operators.

Image: The new Revive salad container. Photo: courtesy of Bunzl UK Limited.

The new container, which has been launched as part of Bunzl’s Revive range of recycled and recyclable food packaging, is developed in partnership with London Bio Packaging.

Bunzl expects the new Revive salad container, which is made of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), to be exempt from the proposed HMRC Plastic Packaging Tax. rPET is said to be a strong and durable material, which can be fully recyclable at facilities.

Manufactured in the UK, the container is embossed with the words “100% recycled plastic – I used to be a bottle”.

Bunzl, in a statement, said: “Consumers choosing a Summer salad on-the-go packaged in the Revive salad container can be comforted by the fact that once they’re finished with the packaging it has the potential to be fully recycled.”

Designed to meet foodservice environments where on-the-shelf appeal is essential, the Revive salad container is made from a high-clarity material for optimum food visibility and presentation.

Additionally, the container is easily stackable for small, behind-the-counter spaces. It features hinged lid which avoids the need of ordering and storing a separate lid.

Available as a small 375ml, a medium 500ml and a large 650ml size – the Revive salad containers can be used for a smorgasbord of cold dishes, from pasta salad to fruit salad and more.

Last year, Bunzl Catering Supplies adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its roadmap for action, whereby the firm aims to plans to introduce products with high recycled content for delivering SDG Goal 12 Target 3.

By 2030, SDG Goal 12 Target 3 aims to substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse.

London Bio Packaging is a supplier of sustainable disposable packaging. It provides products including cold drinks cups, hot drinks cups, hot food takeaway, plates & bowls, cold food grab ‘n’ go, napkins & cutlery, paper carrier bags, among others.