Bunzl acquires Joshen Paper & Packaging to expand its operations in US. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

UK-based distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl has acquired Joshen Paper & Packaging to expand its business in the US.

The financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Ohio-based Joshen Paper & Packaging operates from many locations across 11 states in the US. The company provides packaging and other goods to customers operating mainly in the grocery sector.

Bunzl CEO Frank van Zanten said: “The purchase of Joshen has increased our presence in the grocery sector and further enhanced our operations in the US. We are pleased to welcome their employees to Bunzl.”

According to Bunzl, the revenue of Joshen Paper & Packaging is estimated to be about £225m in this year.

Joshen Paper & Packaging provides solutions for supermarkets, restaurants, retail operations, manufacturing facilities, distributors and wholesalers.

It also provides services to contract packagers, educational facilities, municipal facilities, health care facilities and contract cleaning services.

The company provides supply products under a range of categories such as disposables & packaging along with custom prints & Joshen’s fresh design, eco-friendly packaging & cleaning products, fruit & gift basket supplies, fixture & display supplies, hanging & tagging supplies as well as janitorial & maintenance supplies.

The categories also include labels & sign cards, office supplies, speciality print products, pharmacy supplies and shipping & receiving supplies.

The speciality product categories include matched themed packaging, newspaper bag advertising inserts and custom print products.

In 2017, Bunzl has acquired UK-based Lightning Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

Lightning Packaging supplies industrial packaging products to different end-user customers for many market sectors across the UK.

The company distributes many packaging materials such as corrugated cases (boxes), tapes, cushioning products, polythene products, strappings, paper products, postal packing supplies, packing room equipment and custom made packaging products for both dispatch and storage.

Lightning Packaging is specialised in producing and distributing different label and tag solutions.