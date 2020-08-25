Abco Kovex markets products such as stretchfilm, polythene and paper packaging and pallet wrap to different end-users in the food, construction, packaging, foodservice and pharmaceutical sectors

Bunzl has agreed to acquire Irish flexible packaging distributor Abco Kovex. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

UK-based Bunzl has signed an agreement to acquire Irish flexible packaging distributor Abco Kovex for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Dublin, Abco Kovex is a major European manufacturer, importer and distributor of packaging materials and machinery solutions in the UK and Ireland.

The company is engaged in the marketing of products such as stretchfilm, polythene and paper packaging and pallet wrap to different end-users in the food, construction, packaging, foodservice and pharmaceutical sectors. Abco Kovex reported revenue of $27m in 2019.

Abco Kovex provides protective packaging solutions such as bubble wrap, Veeboard edge protection products, foam profiles, polysterene loose-fill solutions and void filling systems.

The company offers food packaging products, including oriented films, moulded fibre paper trays, punnets and corrugated trays.

Abco Kovex offers different corrugated packaging solutions

Abco Kovex also provides corrugated packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, corrugated trays, corrugated pallet boxes, corrugated sheets, corrugated rolls and corrugated embossed paper.

In addition, the company supplies packaging machines such as stretch wrapping machines, strapping machines, case handling machines and others.

The completion of the deal is subject to clearance by the Irish competition authority.

Bunz CEO Frank van Zanten said: “The proposed acquisition of Abco Kovex will also complement our existing operations as it will enhance our product offering and expand our customer base both in Ireland and the UK which in turn will allow some cross-selling opportunities.

“With an experienced and knowledgeable management team, the business differentiates itself through continuous product innovation with a focus on sustainability.”

Bunzl has also agreed to acquire US-based MCR Safety, which is involved in the supply of a variety of largely own brand personal protection equipment and other safety products to distributors operating in multiple end-user markets.

In January this year, Bunzl acquired Joshen Paper & Packaging to expand its business in the US.