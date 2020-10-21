The new packaging will enable to harmonise the brand look and feel across Bulletproof 360’s portfolio and shows specific product benefits

Bulletproof 360 has unveiled new packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / Bulletproof 360, Inc)

Health and wellness company Bulletproof 360 has unveiled new packaging for its entire portfolio in a bid to better promote the brand.

The new packaging has been designed to harmonise the brand look and feel across the portfolio, said the company.

Bulletproof 360’s new packaging design clearly shows specific product benefits, as well as its quality and science-backed ingredients that are keto-friendly.

The modern and distinctive look, along with Bulletproof orange logo badge, is said to complement bold angular sections of colours and accent the bottom half of each design.

The new packaging will enable consumers to better recognise the Bulletproof product portfolio, and expected to help add new health-minded consumers to the portfolio.

Bulletproof stated that products with new packaging are already placed on retail shelves, as well as on the brand’s eCommerce site.

Bulletproof 360 growth vice president Federico Troiani said: “Our new packaging design not only drives the evolution of the Bulletproof brand, but also brings to life our brand promise of Nutrition Reimagined.

“The brand has a distinctive view on ingredients and products that can help people tap into their potential just waiting to be activated with the right nutrients.”

Bulletproof has also expanded its food and beverage offerings with the introduction of two new products such as Bulletproof chocolate-dipped collagen protein bars and Bulletproof cold brew latte in ready-to-drink cans.

