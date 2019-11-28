With a width of 7.80 meters, the machine will produce 500,000 tonnes of testliner per year

Image: BTG to supply process instrumentation to Hamburger Containerboard at its Spremberg location for the PM2 project. Photo: courtesy of Sarah Richter from Pixabay.

Hamburger Containerboard, part of Austrian based Prinzhorn Group, decided for a package of brightness and consistency transmitters from BTG for its new Paper Machine 2 in Spremberg, Germany. PM 2 will produce white and brown corrugated base papers based on 100% recycled paper.

With a width of 7.80 meters, the machine will produce 500,000 tonnes of testliner per year. Furthermore, an environmentally friendly and resource-conserving deinking plant is being built for the processing of the white raw materials. The new plant’s commissioning is scheduled for summer 2020.

The production of testliner based on 100% recycled paper puts high demands on the measuring technology. It is critical to select the best available process instrumentation because of the ever-changing fiber mixture coming from the used recycled paper and the consequential variation of ash levels. BTG is able to supply the best mix of optical and shear force technology for measuring consistency and brightness throughout the stock preparation and wet-end to achieve high quality testliner production 24/7/365

