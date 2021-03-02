The acquisition of GN will allow Brown Machine Group to expand its thermoforming product offering and provide better access to global customers in the food packaging industry

The GN800 form/cut/stack thermoformer. (Credit: Brown Machine Group)

US-based Brown Machine Group (BMG) has acquired Canada-based GN Thermoforming Equipment (GN) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Chester, Nova Scotia, GN is involved in the design and production of thermoforming equipment mainly for the food packaging industry.

GN president Jerome Romkey said: “BMG’s proven expertise in growth through acquisition is an exciting and significant step for GN Thermoforming Equipment and our employees.

“Bringing our core technology, equipment and service offerings together, while expanding the overall scope of our customer base is the next logical step for both companies.”

GN manufactures roll-fed thermoformers suitable for the production of plastic packaging. It also manufactures advanced form cut stack thermoforming machines.

The company manufactures products such as the GN760 plug-assist thermoformer, the GN800 form/cut/stack thermoformer, as well as the GN580 form/cut/stack thermoformer.

GN, which has shipped its equipment to 70 countries over the past 35 years, also manages a technical service and sales centre in Jihlava of Czech Republic.

The acquisition of GN will allow BMG to expand its thermoforming product offering, as well as provide better access to global customers in the food packaging industry.

BMG stated that GN will continue to operate and manufacture under its current name within the context of the group’s family of companies and remain headquartered in Chester.

BMG CEO, Greg Wolf said: “GN Thermoforming Equipment’s unique technology and talent significantly increase the scope of BMG’s offering to reach small and medium-size thermoforming customers.

“BMG has a significant sales and service footprint throughout North America whereas over half of GN’s sales are outside of North America. This acquisition greatly expands market access and growth for both entities.”

