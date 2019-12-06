The event will focus on the fast-emerging cannabis industry, including a focus on new cannabis markets; licensing ins and outs; cultivation, extraction and production; global trends and opportunities, regulatory outlook, retail opportunities and CBD

Image: Brother Mobile Solutions to showcase ‘Seed to Sale’ labeling solutions at the MJBiz Con Global Cannabis Business Conference. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile and desktop printers used in a wide range of industries including retail, manufacturing, supply chain as well as cannabis, will showcase its innovative ‘seed to sale’ labeling solutions for cannabis growers at the MJBiz Con Global Cannabis Business Conference, December 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas Booth #C1860.

MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis and business professionals in the world – attracting more than 35,000 attendees from 70 countries including 8,000 C-level executives and 1,250 investors. The event will focus on the fast-emerging cannabis industry, including a focus on new cannabis markets; licensing ins and outs; cultivation, extraction and production; global trends and opportunities, regulatory outlook, retail opportunities and CBD.

According to Nick D’Alessio, senior business development executive at Brother Mobile Solutions, “The legal cannabis industry is skyrocketing, with the U.S. market predicted to reach $23 billion by 2022, and there is no doubt that track and trace, including mobile print technologies will play a key role in supporting the industry’s continued growth. Within the complicated web of state and municipal regulations governing cannabis, seed-to-sale labeling ranks among the toughest challenges, which is driving the on-demand labeling at every step of the supply chain – from cultivation to distribution to retail sale.”

Mobile and On Demand Printing Designed for Cannabis Industry

The full-suite of BMS’ seed-to-sale solutions on display at MJBiz Con includes:

The RuggedJet Series– compact, rugged and highly connected for 1’- 4’ product ID labels, retail labels, POS receipts and brand labels printed from handhelds, tablets or smartphones.

Mobile Laminate Printers – from handheld to desktop solutions – the full range of solutions will be on display. See how easy it is to print smart durable laminated barcode labels that last – even in harsh greenhouse and warehouse environments, and wireless solutions for shipping labels, packing labels, product labels and more. There is a printing solution for labels from 9mm to 4” wide.

Quick Deploy Labeling Kits– completely preconfigured with no need for POS, ERP, or Price Book interfaces. Print quality shelf labels, hang tags, content labels and storage ID labels right out of the box.

These compact, high-performing mobile printers are ideal for meeting the multiple labeling demands of every phase of cannabis production, distribution and sale including:

Production – Plants need to be accurately labeled from propagation through cultivation and harvesting.

Warehouse/Distribution – A wide variety of cannabis products and brands need to be accurately labeled for efficient transfer, storage and delivery.

Route operations – Drivers can easily update or amend orders in real-time and print accurate customer invoices and delivery tickets on-the-go, all while remaining compliant with regulations.

Retail/POS. On-demand labeling solutions support a broad range of applications, including shelf labels, hang tags, jar and content labels and bin location/storage ID labels, ensuring proper labeling and pricing.

In addition, Brother Gearmotors will join BMS at the event. Brother Gearmotors provides a wide range of products including: AC Induction, Brushless DC, and ultra-efficient Interior Permanent Magnet Motors (IPM) for the agricultural and cannabis industries. See Brother Gearmotors in action at the GreenBroz, Inc. booth #C3339.

