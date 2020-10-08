These acquisitions represent the fourth and fifth deals for Brook & Whittle since it received initial investment from private equity firm Snow Phipps in 2017

Brook & Whittle continues expansion with further acquisitions. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Brook and Whittle (Brook & Whittle), a provider of pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Innovative Labeling Solutions (ILS), a full-service prime packaging provider, and online custom product label company Wizard Labels.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

ILS provides full-service prime packaging focused on digitally printed labels. It serves several segments including household personal care, beverage, nutraceutical and food.

Wizard Labels is focused on the business-to-business label market. It serves several markets including beauty, household personal care, nutraceutical, CBD/cannabis, food and beverage.

The two deals expected to transform digital and online capabilities of Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle, which is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, expects the transactions to transform its digital and online capabilities.

ILS was founded in 1996 by Jay Dollries and Steve Wolf. The founders later partnered with Steve Smith to establish Wizard Labels in 2013.

Upon completion of the deals, which are expected to happen within 30 days, Dollries and Smith will become part owners in Brook & Whittle, while ILS and Wizard Labels will continue their respective businesses under Brook & Whittle.

Brook & Whittle chairman and Snow Phipps operating partner Don Sturdivant said: “There is significant benefit in the application of the ILS and Wizard Labels business model across Brook & Whittle.

“Brook & Whittle, ILS and Wizard Labels all focus on similar growth-oriented end markets and product categories, namely pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve.”

Subject to completion of the deals, Smith will continue to work as a strategic advisor for Brook & Whittle and helping it to scale technology platform of Wizard Labels.

ILS and Wizard Labels represent the fourth and fifth transactions since the initial investment by Snow Phipps in Brook & Whittle in October 2017.

In November 2018, Brook & Whittle acquired Prime Package & Label, a producer of pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeve and heat transfer labels.

It later acquired a shrink sleeve facility in Croydon in May 2020 followed by Label Impressions in June 2020.