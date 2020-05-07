The Croydon converting facility is involved in the manufacturing of shrink sleeve labels for different consumer and healthcare end markets

Brook & Whittle has acquired Croydon label converting facility. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Brook and Whittle Holdings has acquired Croydon label converting facility in the US to expand its shrink sleeve capabilities.

Croydon, earlier known as Gilbreth Packaging Solutions, has been serving the shrink sleeve labels market for 40 years. It is one of the first firms to launch gravure printing on shrink film.

Croydon general manager Brian Garnett said: “Partnering with Brook & Whittle, a market leader in our industry, will greatly enhance that value proposition to customers and provide significant growth opportunities in the market that we can take advantage of.”

Situated in Croydon of Pennsylvania, the facility is involved in the production of shrink sleeve labels for the customers and brands in different consumer and healthcare end markets.

The acquisition of Croydon facility will allow Brook and Whittle to enhance its supply of high-end shrink sleeve labels in North America, as well as offering the additional capacity to the customers of the pressure-sensitive film label business.

Croydon worked to develop the full-bodied shrink sleeve label, while its engineers enabled to address art distortion problems on high shrink films.

Brook & Whittle CEO Mark Pollard said: “Croydon is a unique business based on their depth of experience in and knowledge of the shrink sleeve category, which remains a significant strategic focus for us.

“We are eager to focus our combined efforts on sustainable packaging solutions and to utilize the operational capabilities that Croydon provides to more effectively serve our growing customer base.”

In November 2018, Brook & Whittle acquired Prime Package & Label to expand its business operations and better serve its customers.

Established in 1994 by Mario Gleijeses and Jim Traube, Prime is focused on high-end flexographic printing.

Brook & Whittle supplies pressure sensitive labels, shrink labels, and medical packaging solutions to its customers.

With advanced printing, flexographic, rotogravure, and digital capabilities, the company is also having expertise in the creation of decorated labels across a range of substrates.