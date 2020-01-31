The recycling process could potentially allow product to be reused frequently without loss of quality

Chemical recycling could potentially allow plastic to be recycled repeatedly without losing quality. Credit: University of Bath.

UK researchers have developed a new chemical recycling method to break down plant-based plastics into its original building blocks.

The scientists at the Universities of Bath and Birmingham have recycled plant-based plastics using lower temperatures and more sustainable methods.

The recycling process could potentially allow products to be reused frequently without loss of quality.

University of Bath professor Matthew Jones said: “Most plastic is currently recycled using mechanical methods, where they are chipped into granules and melted down before being moulded into something new.

“The problem is, melting plastic changes its properties, and reduces the quality, which limits the range of products in which it can be used.

“Our method of chemical recycling overcomes this problem by breaking down plastic polymers into their chemical building blocks, so they can be used all over again to make virgin plastic without losing any properties.”

The loss of quality in plastics means that plastic drinks bottles cannot simply be recycled into new drinks bottles continuously.

As an alternative, they are used for other lower-grade products such as water pipes, park benches and traffic cones.

The team has initiated a similar process for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used for drinks bottles.

Plant-based plastic to be used in biodegradable food packaging

Plant-based plastic is made from starch or crop waste instead of petrochemicals. It is usually used in biodegradable food packaging and disposable cutlery and cups.

University of Bath professor and the first author of the paper Dr Paul McKeown said: “PLA is being increasingly used as a sustainable alternative for single-use plastics.

“Whilst it’s biodegradable under industrial conditions, it doesn’t biodegrade with home composting and isn’t currently recycled, so at the moment it commonly ends up contributing to the tonnes of plastic waste in landfill and oceans.

“There is no single solution to the problem of plastic waste. The approach has to be a combination of reducing, reusing and recycling. Our method of chemical recycling could allow carbon to be recycled indefinitely, creating a circular economy rather than digging more up from the ground in the form of fossil fuels, or releasing it into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas.”