The second phase started for the nationwide search for building the next set of commercial-scale plastics renewal facilities

Brightmark has collaborated with CBRE to research locations. (Credit: VIVIANE MONCONDUIT from Pixabay)

Waste solutions provider Brightmark has entered into the second phase of its site search in the US for the establishment of next set of plastics renewal facilities, with an investment of approximately $500m to $1bn at each site location.

The company plans to decide on-site selection by the third quarter of 2020 and have at least two sites shovel-ready by 2021.

Each of the plants will be equipped to convert hundreds of thousands of tons of post-consumer plastics into new products such as fuels, wax, and other products.

Brightmark chief development officer Zeina El-Azzi said: “We’ve built an excellent partnership with the folks in Steuben County, Indiana at our first plastics renewal facility, and we’re now deeply engaged with other communities in our target states to determine where we can put down roots and work hand in hand to expand local recycling infrastructure and create a significant number of new jobs.”

Brightmark teamed up with CBRE

During the first phase of the site search process, Brightmark teamed up with CBRE to research locations in key regions in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Texas, as well as other localities nationwide.

Brightmark said that the ideal locations are those able to offer incentives and improved plastic recycling programmes for the projects; access to at least 200,000 tons per year of co-mingled plastic waste and up to 100 acres of land with access to rail and highways.

The company is currently nearing completion of construction on a $260m plastics renewal facility in Northeast Indiana.

Scheduled to reach full operational capacity in early 2021, the facility will have the capacity to process 100,000 tons of plastics each year and convert it into new products.