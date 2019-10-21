The new Braskem Flexus 3600 and PP RF70 solutions form part of the company's efforts to develop the latest solutions in multi-layer stretch films

Image: The new sustainable stretch film solution is aligned with Braskem’s commitment to promote the Circular Economy. Photo: courtesy of Braskem.

Braskem has unveiled new sustainable stretch film solution to boost the Circular Economy in the commercial freight industry.

With advanced processability and high yields during the application, the new Braskem Flexus 3600 and PP RF70 solutions will help reduce the quantity of raw material required for their production.

The new stretch film will also help minimise waste during transport, providing benefits across the company’s value chain.

Braskem’s new sustainable stretch film solution will help improve productivity and reduce waste

The company is exhibiting the new sustainable solution at the K Fair event, which is being held from 16 to 23 October in Düsseldorf, Germany.

At the event, Braskem and SML will demonstrate the functioning of new stretch film on the PowerCast XL stretch film line of the Austria-based equipment maker.

Braskem said that it undertook a public commitment and defined a series of initiatives to promote Circular Economy across the entire plastic converters production chain.

Braskem packaging and consumer goods business head Américo Bartilotti said: “The combination of different products distributed in layers results in higher puncture strength, lower propagation of tear and increased capacity to compact unitized cargo.

“We are improving safety during the transport, storage and distribution of cargo, while reducing product waste due to faults in the palletization process, and using less stretch film. This result in an excellent cost-benefit tradeoff.”

In September this year, the pet food provider Natural Farm has selected Braskem’s I’m green Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic for its recyclable dog food packaging.

The move is a part of Natural Farm’s 360 Degree Plan towards sustainability and includes integrating 51% bio-based, fossil-fuel-free and fully recyclable, I’m green PE bioplastic into its packaging.

Braskem is claimed to be the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the world’s leading biopolymer producer.

The company, which supplies its products to clients in around 100 countries, has 41 industrial units in Brazil, the US, Germany and Mexico.