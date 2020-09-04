The Company has now returned to the normal capacity utilization rate to supply diverse sectors, such as packaging, leveraged by the food, and hygiene and cleaning segments, manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professional

Braskem normalizes capacity utilization rate at plants to meet recovery of Brazilian market. (Credit: Braskem.)

Braskem has announced that its plants in Brazil have returned to normal capacity utilization rate to meet the high demand for thermoplastic resins from different sectors in the Brazilian market. In May, Braskem had announced to the market a load reduction at its petrochemical plants in the country to 64% of their nominal capacity. The Company has now returned to the normal capacity utilization rate to supply diverse sectors, such as packaging, leveraged by the food, and hygiene and cleaning segments, manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, agribusiness and, last month, from the construction sector, which is focused on regular activities.

“Our facilities in Brazil have prioritized supplies to the domestic market, which has already been stabilizing. Nevertheless, we continue to serve strategic export markets”, said Edison Terra, Vice President – Olefins and Polyolefins for South America.

In August, the Company registered a monthly sales record for polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, selling over 350 kton in the Brazilian market. This result surpassed the domestic record set in June 2018, when demand peaked after being repressed by the truckers’ strike.

“In recent weeks, the entire chemical and plastic chain has clearly recovered, which is very positive news, as it signals a strong rebound by industry in the midst of a pandemic and its developments,” said Isabel Figueiredo, Vice President of Vinyls and Specialties.

Source: Company Press Release