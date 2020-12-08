The recycled polypropylene materials will be used in applications such as food packaging, consumer and hygiene products

The proposed facility will have the capacity to convert 175,000 tonnes of plastic waste. (Credit: pasja1000 from Pixabay)

Biopolymers producer Braskem has collaborated with Encina Development Group, a provider of solutions to produce renewable chemicals, to develop circular feedstock for the production of recycled polypropylene (PP).

The firms plan to sign a long-term deal to enable the production of circular, recycled polypropylene materials for use in applications such as food packaging, consumer and hygiene products.

Encina’s advanced recycling technology is capable of producing renewable chemicals with virgin-like quality from post-consumer plastic.

The company is planning to commence construction on a new facility in the second half of 2021, to convert the plastic waste into recycled chemicals.

The facility will have the capacity to convert 175,000 tonnes of plastic waste into more than 90,000 tonnes of recycled chemicals annually. It has been designed to expand the capacity to 350,000 tonnes of plastic waste in future.

The new facility will feature proprietary technology designed to economically extract chemicals from mixed plastics from post-consumer sources through catalytic pyrolysis.

With the latest collaboration, Braskem will work with Encina to develop the logistics and certifications for the recycled propylene feedstock.

Braskem America CEO Mark Nikolich said: “Encina’s technology and this important project will divert thousands of tons of hard-to-recycle plastic from landfills.

“As the North American leader in polypropylene, Braskem is actively looking to purchase sustainable propylene feedstock that will allow us to increase both recycled and renewable-sourced products in our portfolio – as stated in our new Circular Economy commitments.

“This agreement is an important step in our next phase of growth as a company, aimed at realising our vision of a carbon-neutral circular economy and helping our clients meet their aggressive recycled content goals in the years to come.”

A supply agreement is set to be signed by the parties prior to the project’s financing approval which is planned in 2021.

Encina executive director David Schwedel said: “We are very pleased to be working towards implementing our circular solution that directly addresses the global challenges of plastic waste we all see.”

In September this year, Braskem commenced commercial production at its new polypropylene production line in Texas, US.