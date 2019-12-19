The combination of resins used in the packaging for homecare products slashes up to 168% the emissions of CO2

Image: The containers will include 60% of Braskem's biobased plastics and 40% PCR resin sourced from recycled plastic products. Photo: courtesy of Braskem.

Braskem has collaborated with Biowash and Greco & Guerreiro to introduce sustainable packaging made from biobased plastics and post-consumer resin (PCR).

Brazilian company Biowash’s one-litre and five-litre products will be packaged that features a mix of renewable plastic made from sugarcane and post-consumer resin.

Braskem’s client’s main interface Rafaela Baldin said: “The initiative reinforces the movement towards the circular economy, which is very important to Braskem and depends substantially on working together with our clients, partners and society in general.”

Greco & Guerreiro to produce and supply new sustainable packaging to Biowash

Under the deal, Greco & Guerreiro will manufacture and supply the new sustainable packaging to Biowash.

Suitable for concentrated multipurpose cleaners, laundry detergent and dishwashing soap, the new containers will feature 60% Braskem’s biobased plastics and 40% PCR resin sourced from recycled plastic products.

The containers are produced by using more than 50% of biobased I’m green plastic, which captures CO2 during its production.

The biobased plastic helps to capture 6.30 tons of CO2 per annum, representing a reduction of up to 168% in emissions as against conventional packaging solutions.

According to Braskem, the amount of CO2 captured annually by the product is six times more than that absorbed by 1,000 new trees grown over a decade.

Biowash managing-partner Becky Weltzein said: “This is Biowash’s first step in delivering sustainable packaging, but we are still counting on consumers to do their part, by always sending their bottles for recycling.”

Biowash, which produces natural homecare products, currently markets 24 biodegradable, vegan and plant-based items.

With more than 800 employees, Greco & Guerreiro manufactures 60 million blown-moulded bottles per month.

Braskem produces thermoplastic resins, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) resins.

In October, Braskem unveiled new sustainable stretch film solution to boost the Circular Economy in the commercial freight industry.