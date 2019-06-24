Italian firm Bracco has invested in GEA’s falling film evaporator for the concentration of contrast media.

Image: Bracco has invested in GEA’s falling film evaporator. Photo: courtesy of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

The system is said to be a major component for the concentration of liquids and solutions in the manufacturing process of medical contrast media.

Iomeprol or Iodoftal are crucial products among the various contrast media. GEA has designed the falling film evaporator for use in the production of Iodoftal.

The laboratory and pilot tests of falling film evaporator have been successfully conducted at GEA’s test centre in Karlsruhe in January and February.

Based on the results, the falling film evaporator has been designed as per the requirements of Bracco.

The system concentrates mother liquor from 10% dry substance to 23-25% dry substance, and holds an evaporation capacity of around 3000 kg/h. The plant is highly energy-efficient due to the use of a mechanical compressor for heat recovery.

Bracco, which is a major firm for diagnostic imaging, produces contrast agents and medical substances to enhance the diagnostic accuracy of biomedical imaging.

Contrast media are generally used in diagnostic imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and nuclear medicine.

The liquid to be concentrated will be supplied at the top of the heating pipes through a unique distribution system in the falling film evaporator. It will run down to the inner walls as a thin film.

The liquid film starts to boil and partially evaporates due to the external heating of the tubes. Later, the downward movement initially generated will be increasingly supported by the thrust effect of the vapours that will also flow downwards.

Residual liquid and vapours are separated from each other in the lower part of the evaporator and the downstream centrifugal separator.

The complete heating surface, specifically in the lower area, will be evenly and sufficiently wetted with liquid for the efficient functioning of the falling film evaporator.

The suitable distribution device will help to concentrate the liquid in the head of the evaporator body and facilitates complete coverage. In addition, the coverage can be increased by extending the heating tubes and subdividing the evaporator several times or recirculating the product.

Designed as single or multi-stage units, the falling film evaporators can be heated directly with steam or hot water.