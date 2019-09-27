Brands, retailers and designers can use the tool at the early design stage to assess the recyclability of their packaging

Image: The new tool highlights the features of the packaging. Photo: courtesy of Maria J from Pixabay.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), the main trade body for the plastics industry in the UK, has introduced a new sustainable design tool for the packaging industry.

The new tool, named PackScore, has been designed to allow brands, retailers, and designers to use at it at the early design stage in order to assess the recyclability of the packaging.

Supported by plastics recycling charity RECOUP, PackScore is based off the Recyclass system, an online recycling assessment tool developed by Plastics Recyclers Europe. The tool allows users to answer a series of simple questions to receive a rating for recyclability from A – F.

The tool is designed to highlight features of the packaging such as light-weighting or the use of recycled content to help ensure efficient use of resources.

BPF director general Philip Law said: “The BPF is proud to announce the launch of PackScore, and hopes everyone from brand managers, packaging designers and retailers use the tool.

“It can play a vital role to facilitate conversations when it comes time to design new products, and help decision makers ensure their products are designed to be recycled.”

Originally produced by Berry International and subsequently developed by the BPF, the tool is designed to be easy to use. It works to educate, and to help develop the final design to ensure sustainability in the creation of plastic packaging.

BPF said in a statement: “As packaging producers come under scrutiny in the wake of programmes like BBC’s War on Plastic, PackScore promises to help designers create products that are more sustainable.

“By experimenting with combinations of materials and decorations, brands can improve their packaging recyclability rating at an early stage, before the product is manufactured.”

Unlike other eco-design tools which require more technical detail than is often to hand at an early stage of the product development, PackScore has been developed as a simplified tool and works also to educate, and to help steer the final design of the packaging, BPF noted.

Last year, the UK government unveiled plans to bring together businesses and research bodies from across the world to help tackle the scourge of plastic in seas and oceans.

The new hub is aimed at bringing together scientific and technical expertise to share the latest thinking on creating sustainable alternatives to plastic.