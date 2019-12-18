The Bobst Ambition 106 A2 folder-gluer is fourth Bobst machine at BP Lipeds’ facility located in Himachal Pradesh

Image: The BOBST Ambition 106 A2 folder-gluer machine at BP Lipeds’ facility. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Packaging printer BP Lipeds has invested in a Bobst Ambition 106 A2 folder-gluer at its facility located in Baddi in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The newly commissioned BOBST Ambition 106 A2 machine will complement the three existing Bobst machines at the facility, which includes two pre-owned Bobst die-cutters and Bobst Ambition 76A-1 folder-gluer that was installed in 2009.

BP Lipeds official Deepanshu Bhambari said: “As a leading packaging printing company, BOBST was an obvious choice for us, especially since we have prior experience with the company, its products and services.

“I can say that it was not a good idea to go for any brand other than BOBST. BOBST is a leader in post-press so we decided to go in for a new machine from them.”

BP Lipeds uses the Bobst machine for duplex folding carton

The Bobst Ambition 106 A2 machine is currently being used by BP Lipeds for the duplex folding carton. The firm is planning to use the machine for corrugated solutions shortly.

Bhambari added: “As we have increased our printing capacity, it’s important to ensure post-press is running well, to create a completely efficient, fast and productive process from beginning to end.”

Additionally, BP Lipeds recently installed a semi-automatic rigid box manufacturing machine to support its customers seeking to develop packaging for confectionery, bakery, liquor, and gifting.

Bhambari further said: “There are opportunities for rigid boxes but demand is still limited, hence why we decided to opt for a semi-automatic machine.”

BP Lipeds processes around 50 tonnes of paper and around 300 tonnes of board per month to produce mono cartons, metalized cartons and fluted cartons. The corrugated facility makes use of approximately 50-80 tonnes of kraft paper per month.

“Corrugated contributes to around 30% of our total business,” Bhambari added.

BP Lipeds, which is a sister company of Bhambari Printers, which delivers point of sale materials, commercial and book printing. It serves customers from pharma, FMCG, automobile, beverage and other segments.

