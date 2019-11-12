Mammoth Ventures intends to ramp up production at its bottling facility for its first premium bottled Natural Spring Water

Image: The Marion bottling facility has space to add new bottling lines for future growth. Photo: courtesy of Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Mammoth Ventures, a speciality beverage and bottling firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greene Concepts, has secured regulatory approval to commence production and distribution of products from bottling facility located in Marion, North Carolina of the US.

The facility is located in the heart of the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains within the boundaries of the Pisgah National Forest near the base of Mount Mitchell and situated just outside of Asheville, North Carolina.

Marion bottling facility can produce about eight million cases per year

The Marion bottling facility is equipped to produce approximately eight million cases per year and has space to add new bottling lines for future growth.

Mammoth Ventures plans to ramp up production at its bottling facility for its first premium bottled Natural Spring Water.

The bottled water will be sold and marketed under the name Be Water, a premium natural spring water brand.

The firm, in a statement, said: “The Company’s Be Water premium natural spring water brand will be the first product the Company will launch as the Company gears up to add nutritionally enhanced beverage brands which will focus on enhancing healthy lifestyles.”

The latest approval follows Greene Concepts’ acquisition of Mammoth Ventures, which owns the 60,000ft² beverage and bottling facility located just outside of Asheville, earlier this year.

Commenting on the acquisition, Greene Concepts interim CEO Lenny Greene said: “This acquisition will greatly enhance the balance sheet of Greene Concepts with the addition of a major asset on the books in addition to the growth potential for the company within the specialty beverage industry. I am very happy for all of our shareholders.

“The Company will soon be announcing the incoming transition of a much respected new management team.”

Through the acquisition, Greene Concepts intends to focus on the development of cannabidiol (CBD) infused, pH-balanced and other enhanced beverages.

The deal includes the manufacturing facility, bottling equipment, fixtures, inventory and all other assets held and owned by Mammoth Ventures.