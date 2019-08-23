Startup’s smart bottle platform, utilizing a mix of NFC, QR and image recognition technologies, allows vintners to connect with customers with a simple tap or scan of a smartphone

Image: BottleVin's smart bottle platform utilizes a mix of NFC, QR and image recognition technologies, allowing vintners to connect with customers with a simple tap or scan of a smartphone. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

BottleVin, a Silicon Valley-based, venture-backed startup that developed the first smart bottle marketing and analytics platform centric for wine, spirits and beer producers, announced today the second year launch of NFC-enabled bottling with its first client, Napa Valley-based Reynold’s Family Winery.

BottleVin introduced the first NFC-enabled (near-field communication) bottles last July 2018 with Reynolds in a pilot program, and is entering the second year of bottling with both NFC and unique QR labels. Bricoleur Vineyards, in Windsor, California, also joined BottleVin’s pilot program in 2018 with NFC-enabled bottles, and the startup recently expanded to Washington by signing an agreement with Balboa Winery in the Walla Walla region.

“BottleVin offers an extraordinary marketing opportunity,” said Steve Reynolds, founder and owner of Reynolds Family Winery. “If you were to just see our wines on a crowded store shelf, you wouldn’t immediately know our story. But thanks to BottleVin, with just a tap, the bottle becomes the storyteller – easily making our next customer an expert on Reynolds wines and our brand. The depth of product information we can deliver at that moment is far beyond what a label offers. We are proud to be one of BottleVin’s first partners and look forward to expanding our successful partnership in the coming years.”

“We created BottleVin because we saw an opportunity to blend the world of wine with technology, connecting producers directly to their customers in a meaningful and authentic way,” said Paul Salcedo, co-founder and CEO of BottleVin. “Our platform lets producers easily engage customers via NFC, QR and image recognition technologies, while better understanding their market to increase sales. We are thrilled with the reception of the platform and the incredible interest we’ve received, with more wineries and spirits manufacturers expected to come on board as they embrace our ability to adapt and scale with producers of all sizes.”

Selecting a wine has largely become a mobile experience – with a majority of consumers not researching online at a desktop before entering a store or restaurant. BottleVin’s platform turns bottles into IoT devices, providing an unprecedented ability for producers to easily reach customers wherever they are engaging with wine; from stores to restaurants, or backyard gatherings. The marketing and analytics platform provides producers real-time control over their brand message and product information to keep it fresh and relevant, while delivering actionable market insights. A BottleVin-connected product is ready to share content for achieving any branding, awareness or loyalty goal.