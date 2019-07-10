At FachPack 2019, Bosch Packaging Technology will showcase its portfolio in secondary packaging with new cartoning and case packing solutions.

Image: Bosch’s Midrange Endload Cartoner Kliklok MEC. Photo: courtesy of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The Midrange Endload Cartoner Kliklok MEC will be launched for the European market. It stands out for its future-proof sanitary design, tool-less changeover and good operator access. In addition, Bosch will introduce the new Elematic 2001 WA case packer, which complements the proven Elematic series for one-piece and shelf-ready two-piece cases. The machine has a reduced footprint compared to the previous edition and it offers a maximum flexibility in terms of different pack styles.

Kliklok MEC: Easy access, sanitary design and fast format changes

The Kliklok MEC is designed to handle a wide range of carton sizes, reaching from a 20-millimeter-thick pizza to a 100-millimeter-tall cake. It packs up to 170 cartons per minute. “We have designed the Kliklok MEC to meet our customers’ needs for future-proof sanitary construction as well as ease of use and maintenance. It also stands out for its fast format changes and good access,” Janet Darnley, product manager at Bosch Packaging Technology, summarizes.

The endload cartoner has full-length doors that allow walk-in access for easy changeovers and maintenance. Format changes are tool-less, easily repeatable, and can be completed by just one operator in ten to twelve minutes. With its open-channel stainless steel frame and angled surfaces, the machine complies with stringent sanitary standards. Moreover, the machine is IP65 washdown rated, which makes it easy to clean. An additional feature is the standard open flap detection to prevent opened or partially opened cartons from exiting the machine, which ensures high product quality.

Elematic 2001 with compact and flexible design

Based on Bosch Packaging Technology’s system competence, the company also offers a new suitable solution for case packaging. At FachPack 2019, the most recent innovation – the Elematic 2001 – will be launched. The case packer stands out for its compact, ergonomic and simple machine design, featuring a 25 percent smaller footprint compared to its predecessor, the Elematic 2000. Configurable modules and optional features enable the easy integration into new and existing production environments.

“With speeds of up to 40 cases per minute and an infeed of 600 products per minute, it is one of the fastest and most flexible case packers available on the market,” Vaihinger explains. “The Elematic 2001 is available in different versions for wrap-around cases, trays as well as cases with inner or outer hood.” Format changes are easy to perform, taking about six minutes. There is no need for further adjustments since the machines gets the ‘first case right’.”

Format variety – including bags

The case packer can handle a large selection of pack styles, such as flow wraps, cartons, cups and thermoforms. The new Elematic 2001 was developed specifically for products that are difficult to process, such as bags. “We use a special process that allows carton forming without any pressure on the product. This takes the strain of the products,” Vaihinger explains.

The Elematic 2001 features a number of new, out-of-the-box innovations. First of all, the machine’s frame pillar comprises an integrated granulate tank, which automatically feeds granulate into the hot glue melt station throughout the production process. This eliminates any risk of injury from hot glue and reduces the frequency of refilling. Thanks to a newly developed blank feed movement, the Elematic 2001 has a higher tolerance for blanks that are slightly bent due to humidity and changing temperatures. As a result, fewer blanks need to be thrown away, contributing to a more sustainable production.

Global customer services network

Bosch Packaging Technology also offers access to their comprehensive global network of customer services. This includes preventive maintenance at scheduled intervals to reduce unexpected downtime but also consulting services regarding spare parts management or software updates. The training academy provides hands-on training sessions to boost equipment effectiveness. Industry 4.0-based assistance solutions, e.g. VR-guided tutorials for fast format changes, round of the service portfolio.

To learn more about Bosch Packaging Technology’s cartoning and case packaging solutions, visit FachPack in Nuremberg, Germany from September 24 to 26, 2019 in hall 1 at booth 204.

Bosch Packaging Technology also showcases the MEC as a bag-in-box solution and the Elematic as a VR demo at Pack Expo in Las Vegas, USA, from September 23 to 25, 2019 at booth C-2800.

Source: Company Press Release