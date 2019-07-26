Bosch Packaging Technology is set to unveil new packaging system solutions for bars, biscuits and bakery at two packaging trade shows later this year.

Image: The new Pack 403 horizontal flow wrapper for bars, biscuits and bakery products. Photo: courtesy of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The events include FachPack in Nuremberg of Germany and PackExpo in Las Vegas of the US.

Bosch will showcase the new Pack 403 horizontal flow wrapper at the FachPack event, while the company will exhibit a high-speed integrated system solution at the PackExpo event.

Pack 403 is the company’s new all-round packaging system, which can also be adapted for other products. Featuring the new Pack Feeder 4, the Pack 403 horizontal flow wrapper holds the capacity to deliver an output of up to 800 products per minute.

The chain feeding system can be easily cleaned with tool-less belt removal and gentle product handling. It is also provided with an upgraded cross and fin-seal units, as well as a removable discharge belt that rejects faulty packages.

At Pack Expo event, the company will exhibit one version of its efficient and seamless bar packaging systems, as well as an indirect distribution station, cardboard inlay feeding unit, high-speed Sigpack HRM flow wrapping machine and flexible Sigpack TTM1 topload cartoner.

The displayed system includes an optional cardboard inlay module, while Sigpack KA creates flat, U-shaped or O-shaped cardboard inlays that are fed into the high-speed flow wrapper.

Sigpack HRM is installed with an HPS high-performance splicer and can wrap up to 1,500 products per minute.

Sigpack TTM1 topload cartoner either loads the flow wrapped products into 24-ct display cartons or fills them directly into a work in process (WIP) tray.

The integrated bar system is also installed with the mobile device-friendly operations and maintenance assistants, which are both part of the Industry 4.0-based Digital Shopfloor Solutions portfolio.

Bosch Packaging Technology product management director Martin Tanner said: “We have decades of experience in engineering packaging systems. We carefully analyze the requirements of our customers to ensure that they get a system tailored to their needs.

“No matter if manufacturers need an entry level system, a flexible high-speed solution or anything in between, we are able to provide the ideal solution.”