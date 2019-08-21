The new Pack 403HE machine is able to wrap a wide variety of products ranging from biscuits, chocolate, cookies and crackers to frozen foods or meats

Image: The new Pack 403HE fully automated horizontal flow wrapper for harsh environments. Photo: courtesy of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Bosch Packaging Technology has developed a next-generation Pack 403 fully automated horizontal flow wrapper, designed to be used in harsh environments.

The new Pack 403HE machine, which includes all the features of the Pack 403, can be used in medium to high-speed wrapping applications.

Bosch’s new machine holds the capacity to wrap different products such as biscuits, chocolate, cookies, crackers, frozen foods and meats.

The Pack 403HE is also provided with washdown motors and gearboxes, sanitary feet and continuously-welded stainless steel main frame plate.

To simplify the cleaning process, the stainless steel guarding, tough plastics, removable parts, sloped surfaces, and easy-to-clean gaps are provided in between machine components.

For the prevention of moisture or unwanted substances, the cable connection of the machine has been sealed with electrical cabinet.

The next-generation wrapper is also installed with a washdown infeed and stainless steel etched and stand-off labels for convenient cleaning, while clear tubes will be used for the detection of contamination.

New Pack 403HE horizontal flow wrapper has the capacity to produce up to 400 packages per minute

With a capacity to reach maximum film speed of 76m, the Pack 403HE machine holds the capacity to produce up to 400 packages per minute. Its automatic film splicer enables fast film changes without interrupting production.

The machine’s cantilevered and removable discharge belts will reject faulty packages with compressed air, while automatic film splicer enables fast film changes without disturbing production.

The company will showcase the new version of its fully automated horizontal flow wrapper at this year’s Pack Expo event in Las Vegas, US. It will also exhibit the Paloma pick-and-place robot, which is designed for use in harsh environments.

Bosch Packaging Technology’s New Richmond location product manager Kelly Meer said: “We have designed the new Pack 403HE to meet the growing need of customers with strict hygienic requirements.

“To avoid contamination with allergens, germs or unwanted ingredients, food manufacturers need machines that are easy to clean.”

In July this year, Bosch agreed to divest its packaging machinery business to a newly established entity managed by CVC Capital Partners (CVC).