Borqs launches mobile smart tracking cloud solution in Taiwan. (Credit: Devanath from Pixabay)

Borqs Technologies, a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it has launched its mobile smart tracking solution, BeSmartTrack in Taiwan. Borqs is gearing up to meet international demand to track and trace the global spread of COVID-19. The solution provides a comprehensive set of features for location tracking (real-time tracking, geofencing, location history). This solution is being deployed with a leading mobile carrier network operator in Taiwan using IoT technology Cat-M1. Borqs provides both the cloud platform as well as the end-user tracker device. In Taiwan, the applications include the tracking of senior citizens and the tracking the disposal of garbage.

BeSmartTrack includes end-user devices (e.g. smartwatches and trackers), servers deployable on public cloud infrastructure (AWS and Azure) or within enterprises, web portals and companion applications for Android and iOS smartphones. The end-user devices support multiple cellular technologies including LTE IoT (NB-IoT, Cat-M for 5G), and LTE, and incorporate Borqs’ proprietary technologies for power-efficient and accurate location tracking.

BeSmartTrack can address a number of verticals including senior well-being and child safety. The system is also suitable for pet & asset tracking, and also for consumers (e.g. parents, caregivers) and enterprises (e.g. healthcare and emergency personnel). It can be customized based on deployment-specific requirements. BeSmartTrack is being used to actively track the elderly and is working on advanced trials to track/trace quarantined individuals in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Source: Company Press Release