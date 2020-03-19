The acquisition will allow Bormioli Pharma to enlarge its product range and consolidate its ability to support the demanding Pharma players

Guala Closures Group to sell GCL Pharma to focus on core business. (Credit: Manfred Richter from Pixabay)

Bormioli Pharma, a producer of pharmaceutical glass and plastic primary packaging, has issued a binding offer to acquire GCL Pharma, the Italian subsidiary of the Guala Closures Group, for €8.9m.

The move is part of Bormioli Pharma’s plan to enlarge its product range and consolidate its ability to support the demanding Pharma players.

Bormioli Pharma CEO Andrea Lodetti said: “With the acquisition of GCL Pharma, we will continue our growth path.

“We aim to strengthen our industrial footprint by adding new technologies that allow to extend our product range, especially in the oral and parenteral segments, activating further business synergies.”

Guala Closures Group seeks to focus on core business

The sale is part of Guala Closures Group’s efforts to focus on core business, and specifically on high-value closures.

Guala Closure Group group chairman and CEO Marco Giovannini said: “This disposal will allow the Guala Closures Group to fully focus on its core business, and specifically on high-value closures with increased growth prospective, including connected closures.”

The transaction is planned to be completed in the next few weeks.

Guala Closures Group is engaged in producing plastic, rubber and aluminium closures for pharmaceutical applications.

Employing more than 4,700 people, Guala Closures Group operates 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries.

The firm produces alcohol safety closures and aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

Recently, Bormioli Pharma has signed a collaboration agreement with Stevanato Group, through Ompi, its specialist in glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.

The collaboration enables biopharma customers, contract filling organizations, and research laboratories to receive Bormioli Pharma’s proprietary primary containers in Ompi’s EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration.