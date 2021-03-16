The printer’s “cool cure” LED imaging helps with lower power consumption, plus it gives the Bolshoi Theatre the ability to print on a wide variety of flexible substrates, including thin or specialty media that cannot withstand the heat required with traditional UV or latex printers

Bolshoi Theatre of Russia installs EFI Pro 32r+ LED roll-to-roll printer for premium quality. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the most historic, and oldest, theatres in Russia, has successfully installed the EFI™ Pro 32r+ roll-to-roll LED printer from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. The printer will allow the Bolshoi Theatre to create stage decorations in higher print quality and on a wider variety of materials. Authorised EFI inkjet partner PRIZMIX in Russia sold the printer to the Bolshoi Theatre, working closely with the company’s principals to establish the best technology solution to meet growing digital production needs.

“The EFI Pro 32r+ is one of the latest developments from EFI with versatile technical characteristics,” said Alexey Safronov, general director at PRIZMIX. “When we listened to Bolshoi Theatre’s printing requirements, we knew that the Pro 32r+ was the right solution for them. The high efficiency of the equipment is ensured by a reliable platform designed for around-the-clock operation, printing speeds up to 256 square metres per hour with media widths up to 320 cm. We are very happy to be partners with EFI and the Bolshoi Theatre and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Ability to print on various materials quickly and economically

The Pro 32r+ printer was installed in Moscow in the Art and Production Complex of the Bolshoi Theatre, where the theatre manages the creation of scenery for stage decoration, including stage linoleum, props and canvases. The printer’s “cool cure” LED imaging helps with lower power consumption, plus it gives the Bolshoi Theatre the ability to print on a wide variety of flexible substrates, including thin or specialty media that cannot withstand the heat required with traditional UV or latex printers. The printer also comes with a host of value-added options, of which the Bolshoi Theatre opted for white ink and a Media Edge Guard, which enables printing on media with uneven or wavy edges, such as textiles and wallpaper.

The 3.2-metre-wide printer is an economical and versatile production-level LED machine and offers EFI’s 7-picolitre UltraDrop™ Technology imaging for high-definition print quality. The printer will allow the theatre to produce premium print quality with white ink, and it also offers the lowest ink consumption per square metre on the market due to the unique properties of its CMYK EFI-3M™ SuperRange XF inks.