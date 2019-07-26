Bold Retail has introduced a new GlacierBox service, which serves as a fully turnkey marketing and fulfilment solution for frozen food manufacturers.

Image: GlacierBox makes it easy to sell frozen and refrigerated goods to eCommerce shoppers around the country on Amazon Prime and beyond. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Bold Retail, Inc.

The new integrated solution, delivered in collaboration with Perishable Shipping Solutions (PSS), will help the manufacturers of frozen and refrigerated foods to expand their eCommerce footprints.

GlacierBox service can be used by brands of all sizes, including those never sold their products online.

Bold Retail president Allan Peretz said: “We’ve mapped out the entire process for our clients including sales forecasting, content creation, marketing, fulfillment, and customer service. Our clients can be up and running on Amazon Prime and on their own DTC websites in 60 days or less.”

According to Bold Retail, the service uses a combination of tactics to drive sales growth, including Amazon‘s media capabilities and highly-optimised advertising on sites such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

PSS’s fulfillment network will help expand the GlacierBox service. With East and West Coast distribution, the service can cover 93% of the US population with 2-day ground shipping, enabling sellers to secure Prime badge on Amazon.

The products delivering under GlacierBox service will be tested to ensure reach them at the right temperatures to the customers. They will be shipped in eco-friendly and biodegradable GreenCellFoam coolers.

PSS CEO Mark Nelson said: “We’ve fine-tuned our approach not only to deliver on time but also with the highest possible consumer satisfaction.

“The combination of Bold Retail’s proven Amazon and DTC marketing capabilities and PSS high-tech fulfillment operations gives our clients the highest possible odds of winning. It’s truly ‘Prime Time’ for frozen and refrigerated goods!”

Bold Retail was established by a team of Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce veterans, who worked in major brands such as Samsung, Pampers, and The Art of Shaving.

PSS was established in 2016 to support small and mid-market businesses capitalise on the growth of e-commerce food shopping. PSS is a pick & pack order fulfilment business with two warehouses in the East and West.