As of late April, the packaging of Nutraxin, a nutritional supplement for horses from Boehringer Ingelheim, is now equipped with augmented reality and features interactive functions to support horse keepers in looking after the health of the horses in their care.

Image: The packaging of Nutraxin is equipped with augmented reality. Photo: courtesy of Constantia.

The product packaged in the innovative CONSTANTIA Interactive packaging solution is currently available in Germany and the Netherlands, and a roll-out to further markets is planned in the coming months.

CONSTANTIA Interactive provides horse keepers with direct access to a dedicated Nutraxin app. Using the integrated diary, they can add details about the horse’s physical condition and easily monitor weight loss and overall health. Additionally, tips for proper nutrition can be called up via the app, which also integrates links to further information. Of course, the ingredients of Nutraxin are also listed clearly and in detail.

“With Constantia Flexibles’ interactive packaging, we can offer our customers an outstanding additional service. Through the app, which is specially adapted to our product Nutraxin, we make sure that horse owners have all the information and instruments they need to keep their horses in good health,” says Ulrike Voigt, Global Brand Manager for Nutraxin at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Pierre-Henri Bruchon, EVP Pharma Division at Constantia Flexibles: “This is a great new project with our long-term partner Boehringer Ingelheim. CONSTANTIA Interactive has added value, bringing Boehringer Ingelheim even closer to the end consumer and making Nutraxin an even more outstanding product.”

Developed by Constantia Flexibles and technology partner Wikitude, the packaging solution CONSTANTIA Interactive enhances the product’s packaging with augmented reality features. It offers access to an app available for Android and iOS. The app enables an immersive product experience, with functionalities such as digital product leaflet, counterfeit detection, tele-medicine, connectivity to wearables, and much more. All components are tailored to the needs of the customer and the end user. Depending on the solution, little or no additional printing is required, making it an easy-to-use and cost-efficient marketing and big data analytics tool.

