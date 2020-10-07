oneINSPECTION solutions will help brand owners and converters create zero-fault packaging in the label, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries

Bobst has introduced oneINSPECTION integrated set of quality control solutions. (Credit: BOBST)

Bobst has introduced an integrated set of quality control solutions, oneINSPECTION, for all packaging industries.

Designed for both new and existing production lines, oneINSPECTION will enable brand owners and converters to create zero-fault packaging in the label, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries.

oneINSPECTION solutions include Print Tutor Max and iQ 500 for labels, Hawkeye and digital inspection table for flexible packaging, the new Accucheck and iQ 400 systems for folding carton, as well as, iQ 300, Premium Gap Control system and digital inspection table for corrugated board.

Print Tutor Max system has been designed to measure and control the colour for DigiColor, iQ 500 is a 100% inline quality control system that will help check each label for quality, colour, codes, text and register.

Hawkeye is an optical density and pinhole detector monitoring system, while digital inspection table is a quality centre that improves the operator’s skills with augmented reality overlays and gathers photographic evidence for audit.

The new Accucheck is a 100% inline quality control system that will enable to check each blank for quality, colour, codes, text and register, while the iQ 400 is a 100% inline quality control system for web-fed folding carton production.

oneINSPECTION’s iQ 300 is a 100% inline quality control system for corrugated production, while Premium Gap Control system allows controlling the folding process of all finished boxes at full production speed.

oneINSPECTION to facilitate closing the loop from artwork design to final product via Bobst Connect platform

According to the company, oneINSPECTION will offer a range of end-to-end quality control solutions that will close the loop from artwork design to the final product through Bobst Connect.

Bobst Connect is an open architecture cloud-based platform, which offers solutions for pre-press, production, process optimization, maintenance and market access.

Bobst R&D group head Alexandre Pauchard said: “We have launched oneINSPECTION to alleviate these pressures. Most companies no longer have the luxury of quality control personnel carefully checking their packing and filling processes.

“That is why our solutions are highly digital, automated, completely reliable, inline and offline. They offer peace of mind for converters and brand owners alike.”

