The Nova RS 5003 gravure press has been designed to deliver cost-effective and sustainable performance in flexible packaging production

Image: Bobst’s new Nova RS 5003 gravure press. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Bobst, a provider of equipment and services to packaging and label manufacturers, has introduced new Nova RS 5003 gravure press for flexible packaging applications.

The company has developed the new gravure press to deliver better performance with water or solvent-based ink printing on various flexible packaging materials including the new eco-friendly substrates.

Bobst has launched the new gravure press at its Jiangsu facility in China, which is involved in the production of web-fed equipment for the flexible packaging industry.

Bobst web-fed business unit SEAP zone business director Sebastien Geffrault said: “The region is buzzing with interest since news of the launch of the NOVA RS 5003 that takes over from the very successful RS 5002 press with new powerful features and automation.”

The Nova RS 5003 press provides flexibility to add TAPS fully automatic pre-register setting

The Nova RS 5003 press includes advanced automation capabilities and provides flexibility to add TAPS fully automatic pre-register setting at the touch of a button.

The press also features new doctor blade system that is easy to set, as well as the Twin Trolley solution that allows changing the printing cylinder without changing the ink, helping to minimise job changeovers and colour matching time.

Bobst’s new gravure press also includes exclusive twin flow dryers and an advanced ventilation system to minimise residual solvent on the substrate, maximise energy savings and reduce the noise level in the pressroom.

The new press is said to be a suitable platform for water-based inks, where drying capacity is one of the main challenges.

Also, all machine parts can be accessed for web threading, cleaning, and maintenance operations.

Bobst gravure product lined head Davide Garavaglia said: “The NOVA RS 5003’s advanced press design delivers many advantages now and is ready to take on board the market evolving requirements, including the possibility to further expand the automation architecture of the press.”

In October this year, Bobst launched new CI flexo press, named VISION CI, to provide efficient, consistent and cost-effective print production.