Bobst’s new centre features the Mouvent LB701-UV and Mouvent LB702-UV label press machines. (Credit: BOBST)

Bobst, a Switzerland-based supplier of machinery and services to the packaging industry, has opened a Digital Inkjet Demonstration Center in Barcelona, Spain.

The new facility is intended to provide converters and brand owners with an opportunity to witness the Mouvent Cluster Technology, which combines high-quality, high productivity and low cost of ownership in one single platform.

The Mouvent Cluster Technology allows label production on a wide range of substrates, including paper, self-adhesive labels, transparent, metallic and flexible materials.

Bobst label sales head Erik van Sloten said: “Barcelona is an European hub and such a vibrant and exciting place, it seemed the natural choice for our new Center.

“We are on the final stretch and almost good to go. All of the equipment is state-of-the-art, and the onsite team is extremely passionate and knowledgeable.”

The new centre is equipped with two label press machines including the Mouvent LB701-UV and Mouvent LB702-UV that would make six colours + white and speeds of up to 100 linear meters a minute the new normal.

Said to be the smallest label press within Mouvent range, the Mouvent LB701-UV machine has a compact design with print resolution of 1,200×1,200 dpi and productivity of up to 70m/min.

With printing speeds of up to 100 m/min, the Mouvent LB702-UV label press has the highest print quality of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi.

Sloten added: “We are ready to write the next chapter of label production. We know that some of you can’t come, but do not worry, we have virtual demonstration capabilities.”

Also, Bobst plans to install Bobst Master DM5 at the centre, to set a new standard for the digitalisation of the label industry.

