BOBST has updated the design of its digital label press to improve convenience and usability, helping to make this highly productive machine even more efficient.

Design updates include a more ergonomic and easier-to-access ink cabinet, the possibility to fit rolls up to 600mm for ultimate substrate versatility and a flexible / movable screen for an even more convenient management and control of the machine from every angle.

“One of the hallmarks of BOBST is we never sit still, we are always thinking of ways we can improve the customer experience,” said Erik van Sloten, Head of Sales, Labels. “And the way we do that is by first and foremost listening to our customers. The changes we have made to the Mouvent LB701-UV have come from speaking to printers and converters, understanding their needs, and acting on them.”

The Mouvent LB701-UV enables digital label production for ultra-short and medium run label jobs, with no trade-offs. It is associated with very high productivity, with a speed of up to 70m/min, exceptional print quality (1,200 x 1,200 dpi), and the widest color gamut in its category – printing with up to 6 colors plus optional white with 70% opacity, at 45m/min.

The machine already had a compact and ergonomic design, but this has been enhanced further ensuring one operator only is able to run the press.

“It’s by watching that you design optimal efficiency,” explained van Sloten. “By making the design as user-friendly as possible, we provide the operator the means to complete the tasks at hand.”

The machine provides the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) in its category. Elements contributing to its excellent TCO include low initial investment, ongoing operational costs, quick set-up time and high productivity, allowing for higher profitability.