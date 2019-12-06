The Digital Inspection Table will enhance productivity and remove print production errors

Image: Bobst has launched Digital Inspection Table for flexible packaging solutions. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Bobst, a provider of equipment and services to packaging and label manufacturers, has introduced Digital Inspection Table to be used with its flexible packaging solutions.

The Digital Inspection Table is a new technology developed to improve productivity and remove print production errors. The table helps to streamline the process, improve precision and automate reporting.

The company said that the technology is being used by the customers in the corrugated board and flexo post-print sectors.

Digital Inspection Table provides real-time visual representations to match the product with digital proofs

Bobst’s Digital Inspection Table integrates digital projection for proofing purposes and offers real-time visual representations to match the product with digital proofs.

The table uses HD digital projectors to illuminate the product sample with quality control imaging, helping the operator to easily check whether quality standards are matched or compromised.

Later, the results will be summarised in a digital report that can be easily shared and distributed internally and externally, including with brand owners.

The table offers benefits, including faster job setup and straightforward operation, easy user interface and touchscreen controls and eliminates library of tracing.

The first live demonstrations of the Digital Inspection Table with a CI flexo press conducted during the K 2019 show at an Open House event at BOBST’s Competence Center at Bobst Bielefeld.

CI Flexo Printing managing director Mark McInulty said: “The converters we spoke to could see the value of this solution, which helps them to transition from analogue to digital quality control processes for their packaging production, driving improved quality checks and validation.”

“The Digital Inspection Table provides peace of mind for converters but also it brings more than that – it brings improvements in knowledge and communication between converter and brand owner and can only help to increase levels of trust and confidence.”

In October, Bobst introduced new CI flexo press, named VISION CI, to provide efficient, consistent and cost-effective print production.