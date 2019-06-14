BOBST, Mouvent and 12 REVO partners recently unveiled several new products for labels and flexible packaging.

Image: Officials from Bobst among others. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

At Labelexpo 2019, innovations will further accelerate.

Visitors will witness four complete digitalized production processes across a digital native press, equipped with water-based inks, a new world premiere UV/Flexo hybrid printing machine and two DigiFlexo presses.

The new solutions set new standards helping converters and brand owners improve time-to-market, guarantee color consistency and food packaging safety.

The recently announced Ink-on-Demand (IoD), Highly Automated Liquid (HAL) and DigiColor revolutionary innovations will be demonstrated on the booth as well as the fully automated DigiMountTM flexo plate mounting system.

Visitors will be able to understand how to win the challenge of color consistency with the Extended Color Gamut (ECG) technologies across DigiFlexo and digital native printing processes.

BOBST will present Connected Services monitoring the performance of your entire production floor, reducing equipment downtime and repair costs.

The BOBST M6 line which changes the future of flexible packaging will be the star of Hall 11, Booth 11A50 in the Flexible Packaging Arena.

Source: Company Press Release