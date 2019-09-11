The non-GMO drinks complement both SIG and Bluestone Lane’s commitment to responsible products

Image: Bluestone Lane’s Australian Iced Coffee varieties packed in SIG’s combismile 330ml carton packs. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand Bluestone Lane has introduced its ready-to-drink iced coffee beverage in SIG’s fully recyclable combismile packaging.

Bluestone will offer its Australian Iced Coffee in two SKUs, including oat milk and organic milk.

The caffeinated beverages of Bluestone will be available in SIG’s combismile 330ml carton packs

The new packaging features slanted top, round cheeks, “smile” at the front and grip corners, as well as facilitates convenient consumption with a single-action closure that is leak-proof and tamper-evident.

SIG’s carton packs are produced using paper board made of pulp from FSC-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) and other controlled sources. Bluestone’s packs feature FSC label.

The non-GMO drinks, which are resealable and shelf-stable, are said to complement both SIG and Bluestone Lane’s commitment to responsible products.

According to the company, the unique characteristics of the packaging provide customers with product innovation and differentiation as part of SIG’s Value Proposition.

Bluestone will offer two varieties at its locations situated across the US and Canada, in addition to online.

Formulated with Bluestone Lane’s premium coffee and either Elmhurst 1925 Milked Oats or organic whole milk, Australian Iced Coffee serves as an alternative to traditional ready-to-drink coffee beverages.

Bluestone Lane founder and CEO Nicholas Stone said: “We’re thrilled to partner with SIG to introduce our Australian Iced Coffee ready-to-drink that is unparalleled in quality, taste, and sustainability.”

Earlier this month, Canadian Investment management company Onex has announced the sale of approximately 30 million shares of SIG Combibloc Group, an aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions provider.

Based in Neuhausen of Switzerland, SIG Combibloc is involved in the production of aseptic packaging for liquid food and beverage packaging industry.

In September 2018, SIG Combibloc unveiled plans to raise €1bn (£809m) through stock exchange listing. The funding raised from selling new shares will be used by the company to reduce its debt.