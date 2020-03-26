How2Recycle is a standardised labeling system that transparently communicates recycling instructions to the public

Blue Apron has joined the How2Recycle label programme. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based meal kit company Blue Apron has joined the How2Recycle label programme, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Blue Apron is claimed to be the first meal kit company to join the How2Recycle programme, which is the US and Canada-based standardised labeling system that transparently communicates recycling instructions to the public.

How2Recycle project manager Caroline Cox said: “Blue Apron is demonstrating encouraging leadership in the meal kit space as they embark on a journey to provide accurate and consistent on-package recycling instructions for their customers. We’re thrilled to welcome Blue Apron as the first meal kit company to join How2Recycle.”

Blue Apron has collaborated with the How2Recycle programme to help customers in the better recycling of their materials used in the packaging.

The How2Recycle programme accepts materials through curbside or store drop-off

The How2Recycle label features clear and brief information on the preparation of materials for recycling, as well as classification and guidance on accessibility. The programme accepts materials via curbside or store drop-off.

The meal-kit company is continuously focusing on improving the recyclability of its packaging.

According to Blue Apron, more than 85% of the company’s packaging is recyclable on a weight basis through different programmes such as curbside and store drop-off.

Blue Apron CEO Linda Kozlowski said: “We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint as much as possible, which is why we believe it is our responsibility to educate consumers on how to properly recycle or dispose of our packaging.

“We are proud to partner with How2Recycle, joining their mission to take the guesswork out of recycling and furthering our commitment to customers and the industry at large to be transparent, reduce waste, and make more environmentally conscious decisions.”

How2Recycle programme, a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, included more than 200 brand owners and retailers. Multiple products feature the How2Recycle label in the marketplace.

In January this year, Ring Container Technologies joined the How2Recycle programmme as 200th member.