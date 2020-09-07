XD5-40t printer is said to be ideal for barcode and labelling applications for the transport and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and retail industries

Bixolon introduces XD5-40t thermal transfer label and barcode printer. (Credit: BIXOLON.)

Bixolon Europe, a subsidiary of mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer Bixolon, has introduced new thermal transfer label and barcode printer, XD5-40t, for the European market.

The 4-inch (118mm) mid-level printer features a clamshell design as well as all-inclusive software features.

The solution allows barcode and labelling for a range of applications within the transport and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and retail industries.

BIXOLON Europe managing director Charlie Kim said: “The XD-40t is a rugged, versatile mid-range desktop labelling and barcoding solution.

“With a compact clamshell design and user-centric features, the desktop label printer offers a solid performance Thermal Transfer printing solution for any label printing application.”

XD5-40t supports multi-level connectivity options

The company said that the new XD5-40t printer is available as the XD5-40t (203dpi) and XD5-43t (300dpi) options and its standard model provides data processing and print speeds of up to 6 ips (152mm/sec) with memory space of up to 256MB SDRAM and 256 MB Flash.

In addition to Smart Media Detection for the automatic media detection of Gap, Black Mark, Continuous or Notch media formats, the new solution offers toolless field-installable Peeler, Auto Cutter and external paper supply.

Supporting multi-level connectivity options, the XL5-40 consists of dual USB 2.0 and USB Host as standard, plus optional, Dual-WLAN, Dual-Bluetooth, serial or ethernet.

Other features of the new solution include comprehensive firmware and software options that include BIXOLON’s XPM web-based printer profile management, Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection for easy Wi-Fi setup as well as compatibility with label design software such as BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II and BarTender.

In April this year, Bixolon Europe has launched new desktop direct thermal linerless label printer, XL5-40, in the European market.