Bixolon’s XL5-40 exclusive linerless desktop label printer. (Credit: BIXOLON)

Bixolon Europe, a subsidiary of mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer Bixolon, has introduced new desktop direct thermal linerless label printer, XL5-40, in the European market.

With a clamshell design, the XL5-404-inch (114mm) printer is claimed to have extremely reliable linerless labelling features to allow the printing and cutting of various paper lengths for a range of applications.

Ideal for manufacturing, retail, hospitality and healthcare industries, the eco-friendly, cost-effective labelling solution also comprises multiple anti-jamming and anti-curling features including two Platen Rollers, Guillotine Cutting System and Specialised Paper Path.

Bixolon Europe managing director Charlie Kim said: “BIXOLON is continually pushing the boundaries of label printing.

“The XL5-40 joins BIXOLON’s growing portfolio of Desktop and Mobile linerless label printing solutions, offering high-quality reliable label printing devices aimed at organisations looking for eco-friendly, flexible labelling while reducing the total cost of ownership.”

XL5-40 is available as the XL5-40 (203dpi) and XL5-43 (300dpi) resolution options

Available as the XL5-40 (203dpi) and XL5-43 (300dpi) resolution options, the XL5-40 standard model offers data processing and print speeds up to 6ips (152mm/sec) with 64MB SDRAM-DDR2, 128 MB Flash.

The machine, which is backed by a 2-year standard warranty, also features Media Supporters and Taken Sensor (peel-off sensor) and optional LED or LCD displays.

In addition to supporting multiple connectivity options, the XL5-40 comprises Dual USB 2.0 and USB Host as standard, plus optional, Dual-WLAN, Dual-Bluetooth, serial or ethernet.

Additional features of the printer include comprehensive firmware and software options, such as Bixolon’s XPM and XCM web-based printer profile management, Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection for easy Wi-Fi setup.

Earlier this year, Bixolon Europe has launched new direct thermal desktop label printer, named XD5-40d, for the European market.

The new four-inch XD5-40d mid-level direct thermal desktop barcode and label printer, which is available as XD5-40d (203dpi) and XD5-43d (300dpi) resolution options, expands the company’s XD5 labelling range.