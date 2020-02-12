The BioBeauty project consortium involves ITENE, Heriot-Watt University, Miniland, Alissi Brontë, Alan Coar, Vitiva, Martin Snijder Holding BV and ETS Bugnon

The new biodegradable packaging for organic beauty market. (Credit: Heriot-Watt University)

Scientists from the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, UK have developed new biodegradable packaging for the organic beauty market.

Toxicologists from the university, together with partners from Spain, Scotland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and France, worked on the BioBeauty project to develop the bio packaging to offer the environmental credentials similar to that of the products it contains.

The BioBeauty project consortium involves ITENE, Heriot-Watt University, Miniland, Alissi Brontë, Alan Coar, Vitiva, Martin Snijder Holding BV and ETS Bugnon.

Heriot-Watt toxicology associate professor Dr Helinor Johnston said that the new biodegradable packaging is made from polylactic acid (PLA), which is sourced from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugar cane.

New packaging uses polylactic acid combined with two different materials

Johnston noted that the PLA used for the packaging has been incorporated with two different materials in order to improve the performance of the plastic and increase the shelf life of the cosmetic product.

Johnston added: “We added nano clays, which improve the barrier properties of the product, and a rosemary extract which acts as an antioxidant to protect the cosmetic product from degradation.

“We focused on assessing potential harmful impacts on the skin, but also looked at the response of target sites like the liver and immune system.

“We had to establish the toxicological profile of the individual components, as well as the potential risk to the consumer from any migration of the packaging components of the final product.

“We’re creating better ways to test products ethically. As part of this project, we used artificial skin to provide a more comprehensive assessment of how the packaging might react with skin.”

The new packaging will help cosmetic firms in transitioning towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solution.

The project is backed by funding from the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme for research, technological development and demonstration under grant agreement no 606508.

Johnston further said: “Brands that develop natural and organic products need packaging that aligns with their philosophy and consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly packaging that reduces waste.

“This is a huge opportunity for the industry to gain a competitive advantage – a recent survey showed that over 70 per cent of European consumers would be willing to pay more for greener packaging.”