Through TerraCycle, consumers can recycle Bimbo Bakeries’ bread, buns, bagels and English muffin bags in the US

Bimbo Bakeries USA aims to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025. (Credit: Jerneja Ribnikar from Pixabay)

Bimbo Bakeries, a US-based baking company, has partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to make its packaging recyclable.

The partnership allows Bimbo Bakeries’ consumers to recycle its bread, buns, bagels and English muffin bags in the US through TerraCycle.

Collectors will have the option to earn points for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Bimbo Bakeries USA Bag Recycling Programme.

The points can be used by collectors for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to non-profit organisations of their choice.

Bimbo Bakeries USA president Fred Penny said: “Because plastic bags, like those used in our packaging, are not recyclable today through household recycling streams, most end up in landfills.

“Expanding our partnership with TerraCycle enables consumers across the country to easily recycle our plastic bags from their own homes at no charge.

“As the first and only baking company to partner with TerraCycle, we have already recycled more than 5 million pounds of waste and look forward to enabling consumers to divert more millions of pounds of plastic from landfills.”

Bimbo Bakeries to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025

The move is part of Bimbo’s commitment to using 100% sustainable packaging by 2025.

TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky said: “At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet.

“It’s through lasting partnerships like the one we enjoy with Bimbo Bakeries USA that allow us to fulfil our objective and help preserve the environment for future generations.”

All the packaging submitted by the consumers will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic, which can be remoulded to make new recycled products.

Recently, California-based skincare company Timeless Skin Care has collaborated with TerraCycle to launch a recycling programme in the US.