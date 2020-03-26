The new advanced eco box has been designed to pack and dispense nuts, bolts and screws and is a sustainable alternative to plastic boxes

Arvid Nilsson and BillerudKorsnäs partnered to create a water-resistant box. (Credit: BillerudKorsnäs.)

Sweden-based companies Arvid Nilsson and BillerudKorsnäs have partnered to reduce plastic waste on construction sites through a new advanced, water-resistant box made of strong cartonboard.

Traditional packs of screws, bolts and nuts on construction sites are made of plastic, and is concerned about the environmental pollution caused by plastic trash.

Its new advanced eco box has been designed to pack and dispense nuts, bolts and screws and is a sustainable alternative to plastic boxes.

Arvid Nilsson marketing manager Josefin Nordlöw said: “We are constantly reminded of the threats to the environment posed by plastic trash, not least to the oceans and ocean life. We decided not to be part of that problem.

“Conventional packs of screws, bolts and nuts on construction sites are made of plastic and we set out to do something different: to introduce a durable and environmentally friendly box.”

CrownBoard Craft recyclable, water resistant and tolerant to low temperatures

CrownBoard Craft, a stiff and exceptionally strong cartonboard made of 100% primary Nordic wood fibre with a multiple-layer structure has been used to replace the plastic in the new packs.

BillerudKorsnäs said that the board has been manufactured in an advanced energy-efficient process using responsibly sourced and managed forests. The box made of CrownBoard Craft can be left outside in the rain for several weeks without collapsing or letting in water.

The company claimed that the cartonboard outperforms plastic since it is made from renewable sources, allowing for more trees to be planted and forests are kept growing.

The recyclable cartonboard can be recycled up to 4 to 6 times, water resistant in nature, tolerant to low temperatures and is durable to hold heavy and sharp objects.

In addition, the cartonboard is sturdy enough to support effective efficient transport, and is strong enough to facilitate repeated opening or closing of click lock.

BillerudKorsnäs is engaged in providing packaging materials and solutions including primary fibre based packaging materials.

The company has 8 production sites in Sweden, Finland and the UK and about 4500 employees in over 13 countries, and has customers in over 100 countries.

BillerudKorsnäs packaging engineer Clas Dahlin said: “CrownBoard Craft is one of our new products, engineered especially to offer exceptional strength in demanding applications. This is a fine example of how quality cartonboard can be a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic packaging.”